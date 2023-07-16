Will MI: Dead Reckoning Part 2 Depend On The Franchise's Dorkiest Character To Save Ethan?

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

For what feels like the first time in the franchise, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" has left us on a cliff-hanger after quite literally pulling us back from one in the film's final act. Ethan (Tom Cruise) and Benji (Simon Pegg) are on the run after getting away with the key Gabriel (Esai Morales) is so desperately after, Grace (Hayley Atwell) has formally requested to join the Impossible Mission Force, and Luther is still hiding underground after realizing he's facing a technological threat he can't hack his way out of.

If this suggests anything, it's that Ethan is going to need all the help he can get when "Dead Reckoning – Part Two" busts its way into theaters on June 28, 2024. Somehow, they need to find that sunken submarine and the secret weapon it's storing off the radar in the ocean's depths. But how will they find it, and who will help Ethan on his hunt to get there before Gabriel? Well, given the direction into the past "Part Two" will potentially be taking, it could be someone who has an almost career-ending encounter with Ethan on the first mission we ever see him on. We're referring to stomach-turning office bod William Donloe (Rolf Saxon), who was last seen on a trip to Alaska after numerous trips to the bathroom.