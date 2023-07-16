These Ladies Were The Real Life Inspiration For Disney's OG Princess Snow White

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was not only Disney's first feature film — kicking off decades of childhood-defining classics to come — but as the first American cel-animated feature film, it birthed an entire industry. But the magic of the animated fantasy might have been lost without the aid of some distinct live-action figures.

While the animated shorts produced by the Disney company had mostly gone for a cartoonish look, "Snow White" demanded a more realistic style for its animation, especially for the titular heroine (voiced by Adriana Caselotti). As a result, the team utilized live-action resources that acted as a reference for their animation. The design of Snow White took inspiration from four different actresses.

Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich shared a similar hair and eyebrow style that the Disney princess would later adopt, with Dietrich's makeup proving especially influential. Oscar-winner Claudette Colbert's round face helped imbue White with the desired innocence. Marge Champion acted as the live-action model for the character, and animators would directly take inspiration for poses and movements. While left uncredited in the final film, she continued acting as live-action models for other Golden era Disney features such as "Pinocchio" and "Fantasia."

These stars not only helped the movie to achieve a level of realism never seen in animation prior but allowed the film to live on as a rich time capsule that reflects the culture of that era. But not everyone involved in bringing Snow White to life lived happily ever after.