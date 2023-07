Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

These Ladies Were The Real Life Inspiration For Disney's OG Princess Snow White

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was not only Disney's first feature film — kicking off decades of childhood-defining classics to come — but as the first American cel-animated feature film, it birthed an entire industry. But the magic of the animated fantasy might have been lost without the aid of some distinct live-action figures.

While the animated shorts produced by the Disney company had mostly gone for a cartoonish look, "Snow White" demanded a more realistic style for its animation, especially for the titular heroine (voiced by Adriana Caselotti). As a result, the team utilized live-action resources that acted as a reference for their animation. The design of Snow White took inspiration from four different actresses.

Jean Harlow and Marlene Dietrich shared a similar hair and eyebrow style that the Disney princess would later adopt, with Dietrich's makeup proving especially influential. Oscar-winner Claudette Colbert's round face helped imbue White with the desired innocence. Marge Champion acted as the live-action model for the character, and animators would directly take inspiration for poses and movements. While left uncredited in the final film, she continued acting as live-action models for other Golden era Disney features such as "Pinocchio" and "Fantasia."

These stars not only helped the movie to achieve a level of realism never seen in animation prior but allowed the film to live on as a rich time capsule that reflects the culture of that era. But not everyone involved in bringing Snow White to life lived happily ever after.