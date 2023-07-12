Secret Invasion Just Put [SPOILER] In A Prime Position To Become MCU's Main Skrull

Emilia Clarke did always seem like a pretty big name for a supporting role in a Disney+ show, didn't she? Well, it looks like G'iah is about to play second fiddle to no one. With her newly-revealed superpowers and a fresh grudge against the show's main antagonist, "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 makes perfectly clear that the young Skrull is a force to be reckoned with. In fact, we may even be looking at the MCU's first fully-fledged superhero of Skrull origin.

Putting G'iah front and center as the MCU's main Skrull character would make plenty of sense. "Secret Invasion" has spent so much time setting up the Super-Skrull powers that it'd seem like a waste to just give them to a handful of baddies who'll inevitably be defeated. So, why not give this inventive superpower cocktail to a young protagonist?

Mendelsohn's Talos was no slouch in a fight, but he was always more comfortable on the sidelines than in the heat of the action. The generation change "Secret invasion" just rather dramatically gave us puts a very, very different Skrull on the center stage. G'iah seems like a very capable character, and "Game of Thrones" veteran Clarke has plenty of experience playing a powerful, complex figure. Even more importantly, she's also accustomed to major productions — and keeping secrets about said productions, which is an all-important quality for an MCU star.

So, what does the future have in store for G'iah, assuming she survives her next encounter with Gravik? Will Clarke be willing to stick around in the MCU? Could we be looking at a future Thunderbolt or even an Avenger? G'iah's full story is yet to be written, but one thing is clear: "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 gives her all the tools she should need to become a big, big MCU character.