MI7's Ending Positions The Franchise To Refreshingly Return To Its Analog Roots

Contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

Following the events of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," our favorite Impossible Mission Force team is in the wind, with their leader, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), gaining a bigger target on his back than ever before. He's left Gabriel (Esai Morales) all fired up and cursing to the heavens, with the secret weapon only the Entity has an eye on still waiting to be retrieved from the bottom of the ocean. The only problem is that this cold and calculated AI may have only lost hold of the strings for a moment and will no doubt be back to pulling them when "Dead Reckoning Part Two" comes around, forcing Ethan to change tactics if he's going to stay on top of the situation.

But just how can Ethan beat an enemy that's ten steps ahead of every possible decision? Well, as Luther (Ving Rhames) rightfully deduces, it's something that can't be done without going off the grid. Vanishing from Gabriel and his AI overlord's radar is key to succeeding in whatever future plans need to be mapped out — plans that can't involve high-tech gizmos or a Wi-Fi connection. If that's the case, it could see Ethan and his team heading in a direction that "Dead Reckoning Part One" already sets a course for: returning to the past of "Mission: Impossible" and going old school on the enemy.