Quicksand Review: A Sticky Survival Situation

Survival horror is about more than just a scary situation. Yes, there's something inherently scary about being trapped in a flooded house surrounded by hungry alligators ("Crawl") or trying to stay alive while perched atop a derelict TV tower ("Fall"). We can picture ourselves in these situations, and filmmakers know that, but to really drive the horror home, we also need something human to latch onto, a sense that we not only can imagine the terror but relate to the people experiencing it.

"Quicksand," a Shudder original horror film from writer Matt Pitts and director Andrés Beltrán, goes into this challenge with what feels like a particularly tall order. Quicksand is, for most of us, an obstacle we most often encounter in comedies, either through some kind of adventure spoof or a flat-out cartoon. It's not as inherently scary as a shark or an alligator or even a fall from a great height, so building an entire horror film around it is at least a little tricky.

Sadly, that trickiness shows in the final product. While there's plenty to enjoy in "Quicksand" and the film does manage some convincing scares and reasonably consistent tension, it's a film that never quite fully delivers on the terrifying scenario it attempts to set up.