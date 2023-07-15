What Was Keke Palmer's First Disney Channel Movie & Where Can You Watch It Now?

As far as Disney Channel Original Movies go, "Jump In!" is inarguably one of the most intense when it comes to stunts. However, during an interview with Insider, director Paul Hoen disclosed that stunt doubles were only brought in for a few of Keke Palmer and Corbin Bleu's scenes. "What's just so amazing with that group of actors is that they could do all of that jump roping," said Hoen. "It's amazingly hard, and all the tricks, they were completely into those and learning how to do them."

Palmer revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview that, while learning double Dutch, she and Bleu had their own off-screen competition and challenged each other to perform different tricks. However, both were so skilled that it ended up being a tie.

In addition to the physical challenges that "Jump In!" tasked her with, Palmer had an emotional hurdle to overcome: sharing her very first kiss in front of cameras and a film crew, all at the age of 12. Bleu was also nervous given the fact that he was several years older than his co-star. Hoen said he worked to ensure all parties felt comfortable, and the "West Side Story"-esque moment was able to come to life: "In the end, everybody realizes that it's not that romantic of a situation, it's just so technical," Hoen said.