Dan Harmon's Krapopolis Finally Gets A Release Date At Fox

After two years of delays, "Krapopolis" has finally set a firm release date at Fox, where it is set to air later this year.

From adult animation darling Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Krapopolis" is ostensibly a series about a family of ancient Greek deities attempting to reform the titular mortal city ruled by benevolent demi-god King Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade). His equally godly and dysfunctional family tree consists of Deliria (his goddess of a mother, voiced by Hannah Waddingham), his "minotaur" father Shlub (Matt Berry), and half-siblings Stupendous and Hippocampus (voiced by Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell, respectively).

The series is currently set to debut on September 24th, 2023, with a generous lead-in from Fox's NFL Sunday. After showing up in full force at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (complete with a massive display on the exterior of the convention hall and surprise first-look footage), "Krapopolis" is reportedly making a comeback this year to premiere its first episode exclusively for con attendees. "Krapopolis" has already been renewed for a total of three seasons at Fox, and appears to be one of the most important new series in the network's fall lineup — not least of all because it aligns with its plans to marry its entertainment projects with Web3 concepts and the Blockchain.