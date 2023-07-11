Deadpool 3 Kept The Weirdest Parts Of Wolverine's X-Men Costume - Here's What They Do

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to finally bring fans the most comics-accurate Wolverine costume ever seen on screen — right down to one strangely consistent detail on the gloves.

Those who poured over the internet-breaking set photos of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sporting some gloriously colorful suits for "Deadpool 3" likely noticed three silver nubs above the knuckles on each of Wolverine's blue gauntlets. This detail was first added to his predominantly yellow suit in 1975's "Giant-Size X-Men #1," written by Len Wein and illustrated by Dave Cockrum. This was notably the first issue to expand Marvel's mutant team to include not only James Howlett, but also Banshee, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Storm, and Sunfire.

These silver nubs stuck, and have been integrated into multiple redesigned Wolverine costumes over the decades. They broke through comic book pages and were used in the character designs for the beloved 1997 "X-Men" animated series, as well as 2000's "X-Men: Evolution" (though "Deadpool 3" marks their first live-action appearance). They've even made it into a LEGO set, included in the official collector's model of Wolverine's claws.

But what are these nubs, and what purpose do they serve, you might ask? That depends on the cannon you ascribe to, and how weird you want to get with Wolverine's mutant biology.