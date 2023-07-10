Whatever Happened To nPower PEG After Shark Tank?

Science and "Shark Tank" don't always collide, but when they do, wonderful things can happen — albeit only for a lucky chosen few. See the example of Aaron Lemieux (no relation to this writer), inventor of the nPower PEG, whose company didn't land a deal from the Sharks — and whose products are sadly no longer being manufactured. Tremont Electronics' website has not been updated in years, its Twitter hasn't been updated since 2013 – which isn't long after Lemieux appeared on "Shark Tank" — and a post on Shark Tank Blog indicates that the company closed in 2016. It reports Lemieux has returned to his day job as a paramedic.

Lemieux's invention, the nPower PEG, was a battery charger powered by a person's kinetic energy. Simply walking about and doing any form of exercise charges the battery up. At the time of the pitch, Lemieux boasted two awards for his innovation and hoped to take his invention to a wider audience. But the gadget was a victim of its own innovation — it depends upon how much kinetic energy the user can build up. Ergo, if you're not an athlete, it won't do you much good; Wired reported in 2012 that it took their reviewer 25 minutes of walking to get a single bar of energy on their depleted phone. That means charging up larger objects proved to be nigh on impossible unless you could build up a lot of kinetic energy.