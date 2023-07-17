Kate: The 'Heartbreaking Blow' That Changed Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Experience

Hollywood is full of indispensable collaborations, be it a longstanding partnership between a filmmaker and an editor or an actor's role as recurring muse. Another crucial relationship is the one between an actor and their stunt double. Some actors go out of their way to champion their intrepid counterparts (cue the requisite Keanu Reeves shout-out). Mary Elizabeth Winstead found her forever stunt person in Hayley Wright.

Winstead and Wright first worked together on "Gemini Man," then paired up once again for 2020's "Birds of Prey." When it came time to shoot the Netflix revenge thriller "Kate," enlisting Wright was a no-brainer.

"[Hayley] is an incredibly positive spirit, she's very bright, she's very hardworking, and I don't know how she does it!" Winstead told Collider in 2021. "By the time I was doing Kate, I was just like, 'Well, Hayley's just my person. I have to bring Hayley with me any time there's action! It's gotta be Hayley!'"

After the pair trained together in Thailand, Wright injured herself on the first day of shooting, forcing her to exit the production. "That was really a heartbreaking blow," Winstead recalled. Not only was Wright hardworking and fearless, but she was an uncanny double down to her body movements, which Winstead attributes to their shared dance backgrounds. The actor had to regroup and do much of the stunts herself, making "Kate" a much different shooting experience than she had anticipated.