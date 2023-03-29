Keanu Reeves Gave The John Wick 4 Stunt Crew The Perfect Gifts

Tales of Keanu Reeves' generosity have become legend in Hollywood. He's known for donating millions of dollars to cancer charities (often anonymously), inspired by the cancer survival story of his sister, Kim. Among other acts of kindness, he's bought homes for family members, bought Harley-Davidson motorcycles for the stunt crew working on "The Matrix Reloaded," and gave a crew member on the set of one of his movies $20,000 to help him out during a time of financial difficulty.

The actor's generous acts didn't stop at the door when he stepped back into John Wicks' well-polished shoes for the blockbuster that blew us all away at this week's box office, "John Wick: Chapter 4." When the film wrapped shooting, per the New York Times, Reeves gave every single stuntman working on the crew a customized shirt personalized with the number of times the character they were doubling for died onscreen.

Apparently, many of the actors' totals ran beyond 20, because the film used its stunt people multiple times in a single sequence, which resulted in a lot of repeated deaths for the crew to act out. Reeves himself also performed at least one piece of stuntwork himself — his character's fierce fight up the steps of the Sacré-Coeur Basilic. But the t-shirts weren't all.