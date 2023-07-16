The Mandalorian Season 3 - How Old Is Grogu During The Reclaiming Of Mandalore?
Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" centered around the efforts of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to reclaim their ancestral home planet of Mandalore, which was allegedly reduced to an inhospitable wasteland by the Galactic Empire. Another major player in the reclaiming of Mandalore was the adoptive Mandalorian foundling Grogu, who abandoned his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to fight alongside Djarin once more.
Due to the fuzzy timeline of "The Mandalorian" (and the fact that Grogu still looks like a baby), some fans might be wondering exactly how old the young Jedi-turned-Mandalorian actually is during Season 3. In an interview with IGN, show creator Jon Favreau provided some clarity into "The Mandalorian" timeline when he said, "I guess [Grogu] is about 53 by now, right?"
We know that Grogu is around 50 years old at the beginning of the series, and his infantile appearance is due to the fact that his species (the same as Jedi Master Yoda) can live past the age of 900. From this, we can estimate that around three years have passed since we first met Grogu in Season 1 of "The Mandalorian," and though he and Favreau are practically the same age, Grogu will likely retain his babyish appearance for many more years to come.
Grogu's age provides some clarity to the timeline
Although it might seem somewhat pointless to concern ourselves with Grogu's physical age (since he probably won't mature past childhood during "The Mandalorian"), Grogu's surprising youth could make him a cornerstone of the "Star Wars" universe for many years to come.
During his aforementioned interview with IGN, Jon Favreau was asked whether or not he had considered returning to Grogu's story in the distant future. He used Grogu's immense lifespan to make him a key figure across centuries of different "Star Wars" stories. "We definitely have discussed that very thing," Favreau admitted. "Normally... you're having to create 'children-of,' 'grandchildren-of,' you know, creating a saga like around the Skywalkers... but with that particular species... you could fast forward and find them, those characters, at a different point in their life."
Favreau went on to discuss the possibilities that Grogu's longevity offers for future "Star Wars" projects, and how the evolving relationship between television and storytelling might allow them to explore Grogu's later life in exciting new ways. Indeed, it's very interesting to imagine a slew of "Star Wars" projects set centuries after "The Mandalorian," each one linked by the appearance of Grogu at different stages of his life. While there's no confirmation yet that we'll see any "Star Wars” projects fast-forward to Grogu's adulthood, it's clear that Favreau has given plenty of thought to all of the unique opportunities that open up from Grogu's incredible lifespan.