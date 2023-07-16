The Mandalorian Season 3 - How Old Is Grogu During The Reclaiming Of Mandalore?

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" centered around the efforts of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to reclaim their ancestral home planet of Mandalore, which was allegedly reduced to an inhospitable wasteland by the Galactic Empire. Another major player in the reclaiming of Mandalore was the adoptive Mandalorian foundling Grogu, who abandoned his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to fight alongside Djarin once more.

Due to the fuzzy timeline of "The Mandalorian" (and the fact that Grogu still looks like a baby), some fans might be wondering exactly how old the young Jedi-turned-Mandalorian actually is during Season 3. In an interview with IGN, show creator Jon Favreau provided some clarity into "The Mandalorian" timeline when he said, "I guess [Grogu] is about 53 by now, right?"

We know that Grogu is around 50 years old at the beginning of the series, and his infantile appearance is due to the fact that his species (the same as Jedi Master Yoda) can live past the age of 900. From this, we can estimate that around three years have passed since we first met Grogu in Season 1 of "The Mandalorian," and though he and Favreau are practically the same age, Grogu will likely retain his babyish appearance for many more years to come.