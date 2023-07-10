FUBAR: Who Is Fortune Feimster & Where Do You Recognize Her From?

Since she got her start on "Last Comic Standing" in 2010, comedy has been Fortune Feimster's wheelhouse. So she was as surprised as anyone when she was offered a part in "FUBAR," Netflix's high-octane action series that premiered on May 25. "I never thought I would be considered for an action series," Feimster told Shondaland. Nevertheless, she relished the chance to get out of her comfort zone — and to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger. "I wanted an opportunity to do something different and learn a new set of skills," she continued. "I was ready to jump at the opportunity."

Feimster had to adjust to the genre's fast pace and liberal use of explosives, but she still put her comedy chops to good use. As CIA operative Ruth "Roo" Russell, she works with Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner, a soon-to-retire agent who discovers his daughter is also in the CIA. Roo's razor-sharp wit and acumen for mathematics are just as prevalent as her sense of humor, and the banter between her, Barry (Milan Carter), and Aldon (Travis Van Winkle) is a series highlight.

When she's not pulling off action hero sequences, Feimster is busy bringing queer comedy to conservative hotbeds — especially those that are legislating against the LGBTQ+ community. Her Netflix specials "Sweet & Salty" and "Good Fortune" received acclaim, with the latter earning a Critics Choice nomination in 2022. Feimster is also known for her many roles across TV and film.