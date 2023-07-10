FUBAR: Who Is Fortune Feimster & Where Do You Recognize Her From?
Since she got her start on "Last Comic Standing" in 2010, comedy has been Fortune Feimster's wheelhouse. So she was as surprised as anyone when she was offered a part in "FUBAR," Netflix's high-octane action series that premiered on May 25. "I never thought I would be considered for an action series," Feimster told Shondaland. Nevertheless, she relished the chance to get out of her comfort zone — and to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger. "I wanted an opportunity to do something different and learn a new set of skills," she continued. "I was ready to jump at the opportunity."
Feimster had to adjust to the genre's fast pace and liberal use of explosives, but she still put her comedy chops to good use. As CIA operative Ruth "Roo" Russell, she works with Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner, a soon-to-retire agent who discovers his daughter is also in the CIA. Roo's razor-sharp wit and acumen for mathematics are just as prevalent as her sense of humor, and the banter between her, Barry (Milan Carter), and Aldon (Travis Van Winkle) is a series highlight.
When she's not pulling off action hero sequences, Feimster is busy bringing queer comedy to conservative hotbeds — especially those that are legislating against the LGBTQ+ community. Her Netflix specials "Sweet & Salty" and "Good Fortune" received acclaim, with the latter earning a Critics Choice nomination in 2022. Feimster is also known for her many roles across TV and film.
Fortune Feimster had a recurring role on The Mindy Project
Over the course of her comedy career, Fortune Feimster has had bit roles in films like "Office Christmas Party" and "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," as well as television roles in "Another Period," "Kenan," and "The L Word: Generation Q," among other series.
Beyond her recent work in "FUBAR," Feimster is perhaps best known for her role in Mindy Kaling's comedy series "The Mindy Project." Feimster starred in Seasons 4, 5, and 6 as Colette Kimball-Kinney, a nurse who joins Mindy's practice along with her brother, Jody (Garret Dillahunt). Colette quickly became a fan favorite, and was affectionately called the female version of Ike Barinholtz's Morgan. Feimster was upgraded to series regular halfway through Season 4.
For Feimster, "The Mindy Project" marked her true transformation from stand-up to comedic actor, forming the building blocks for her eventual role in "FUBAR." "I think 'Mindy' [has] been helpful for me because it's showing people I'm not just a stand-up," Feimster told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "They're getting to see my acting side so it's opened up this whole new world for me which I am grateful for." With her action role in "FUBAR," Feimster is continuing to prove that her resume knows no bounds.