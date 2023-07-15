Blue Bloods' Tight-Knit Cast Became Sami Gayle's Second Family In Real Life

When a cast has filmed a TV series for over a decade, it's only natural for a strong bond to develop. That goes without saying for CBS' "Blue Bloods," which has featured the Reagan family cleaning up the streets of New York over the years. Everyone has a role to play, and they still make time for one another by uniting for a weekly dinner where they can laugh and talk about serious issues.

It's easy to see how the likes of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan would become friends in real life through their time on the police procedural. And joking around on social media is only part of it. In 2018, Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the series, appeared on The HollywoodLife Podcast to talk about her career, and she mentioned how she really views her castmates as an extension of her family. She mentioned, "I'm lucky to have a second mother in Bridget [Moynahan], and a grandfather in Tom [Selleck], and an uncle in Donnie [Wahlberg], who is the most fun person on the planet." It's impacted how she navigates the world in more ways than one.