Blue Bloods' Tight-Knit Cast Became Sami Gayle's Second Family In Real Life
When a cast has filmed a TV series for over a decade, it's only natural for a strong bond to develop. That goes without saying for CBS' "Blue Bloods," which has featured the Reagan family cleaning up the streets of New York over the years. Everyone has a role to play, and they still make time for one another by uniting for a weekly dinner where they can laugh and talk about serious issues.
It's easy to see how the likes of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan would become friends in real life through their time on the police procedural. And joking around on social media is only part of it. In 2018, Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the series, appeared on The HollywoodLife Podcast to talk about her career, and she mentioned how she really views her castmates as an extension of her family. She mentioned, "I'm lucky to have a second mother in Bridget [Moynahan], and a grandfather in Tom [Selleck], and an uncle in Donnie [Wahlberg], who is the most fun person on the planet." It's impacted how she navigates the world in more ways than one.
Any men who want to date Sami Gayle have to get approval from the Blue Bloods cast first
Sami Gayle was only a teenager when "Blue Bloods" first aired in 2010. She acted alongside some heavy hitters in the industry, not the least of which was Tom Selleck playing family patriarch Frank Reagan. Having another set of adults to interact with and guide her through acting and growing up in this strange world likely aided her immensely. She explained, "To have that second family of support as I navigate, not only the world of the entertainment business, but also becoming a young woman, going to college, they have been integral in my development as a person."
She values the "Blue Bloods" cast so much that it sounds like any potential romantic partner would have to earn their approval. She jokingly alluded to this later in the interview, "There's just a second round of screening. It's not just my family, which is hard enough, but there is a whole other family. No, I'm really just so lucky." Gayle may no longer be a prominent cast member of "Blue Bloods," leaving the show to pursue other projects and go to college. But she pops up every so often in guest roles, so hopefully, she hasn't had her last dinner with the Reagans just yet.