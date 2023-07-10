The Basic Instinct Ending Explained: Who Was The Real Killer All Along?

The 1992 thriller "Basic Instinct" is full of twists and diversions, particularly for San Francisco Police Department Detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas). Curran is assigned to investigate the murder of '60s rock star Johnny Boz (Bill Cable), who is stabbed with an ice pick while in bed with an anonymous blonde woman.

Johnny's novelist girlfriend, Catherine Trammel (Sharon Stone), quickly becomes the prime suspect. Her latest book has a plot identical to the circumstances of Johnny's killing, and the similarities lead Nick and police psychologist Dr. Beth Garner (Jeanne Tripplehorn) to believe that either Catherine is the killer or she is being framed by a dangerous sociopath.

Catherine has dual degrees in psychology and literature, and she combines her knowledge of the inner workings of the mind with her powerful charisma and a careful lifelong study of relationships and human behavior to build her power and influence over others.

Throughout her questioning, Catherine seems to be two steps ahead of the police, playing constant mind games with Nick and the rest of the SFPD investigators. Catherine draws Nick into an affair and also generates enough paranoia in him that he begins to suspect that Beth is involved in the film's growing trail of murders.