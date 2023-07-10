Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 - Where To Watch The Documentary Online

"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" is neither the only Woodstock '99 documentary nor the first. That distinction goes to the HBO original "Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage," which premiered a year prior in 2021 and is available to stream exclusively on Max.

While each documentary chronicles the same incident and covers some of the same events, there are a few reasons anyone interested in the Woodstock '99 debacle might want to watch both. Chiefly, HBO's film is more than an hour shorter than the Netflix series, so the former's comparatively succinct telling of its story serves as a counterpoint to the latter's attempt at a more comprehensive account. Perhaps the biggest contrast in style between the two works is that "Trainwreck" functions more as a chronological history of Woodstock '99, while "Peace, Love, and Rage" incorporates insights from critics discussing the music culture of the time and how some of its worst tendencies manifested at that year's festival.

Streaming both Woodstock '99 documentaries, then, requires a Netflix subscription for "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" and a Max account for "Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage." While each paints a complete picture on its own, watching both provides viewers with the most information possible about one of the live entertainment industry's historic disasters.