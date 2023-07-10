Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 - Where To Watch The Documentary Online
In 1999, one of the organizers of the original Woodstock Music & Art Festival attempted to book a similarly large-scale music festival in Woodstock, New York with disastrous results. Chief among the failures of Woodstock '99 were multiple deaths, but the full list of wrongdoings among staff and attendees alike is lengthy. Fueling the situation were unsustainable conditions including a lack of working bathrooms and limited access to water. "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" is a three-part documentary series that chronicles just how the festival came to be — following a prior Woodstock revival in 1994 — and precisely what might have led to its storied implosion.
Those interested in watching "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" can find the series in its entirety on Netflix among the streaming service's best documentaries like "The Last Dance" and "Tiger King." It runs for a total of three episodes, each roughly 45 minutes in length, for a combined runtime of about 3 hours and 20 minutes. The series is a Netflix original, so the only way to watch it is with a Netflix subscription.
HBO released a competing Woodstock '99 documentary around the same time
"Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" is neither the only Woodstock '99 documentary nor the first. That distinction goes to the HBO original "Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage," which premiered a year prior in 2021 and is available to stream exclusively on Max.
While each documentary chronicles the same incident and covers some of the same events, there are a few reasons anyone interested in the Woodstock '99 debacle might want to watch both. Chiefly, HBO's film is more than an hour shorter than the Netflix series, so the former's comparatively succinct telling of its story serves as a counterpoint to the latter's attempt at a more comprehensive account. Perhaps the biggest contrast in style between the two works is that "Trainwreck" functions more as a chronological history of Woodstock '99, while "Peace, Love, and Rage" incorporates insights from critics discussing the music culture of the time and how some of its worst tendencies manifested at that year's festival.
Streaming both Woodstock '99 documentaries, then, requires a Netflix subscription for "Trainwreck: Woodstock '99" and a Max account for "Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage." While each paints a complete picture on its own, watching both provides viewers with the most information possible about one of the live entertainment industry's historic disasters.