The View: The Raven-Symoné Controversy & The Real Reason She Had To Leave The View

Talk shows might discuss the issues of the world, but they're not immune from their own controversies; from the temporary firing of Joy Behar on "The View" to the Sharon Osbourne debacle on "The Talk" over her support of Piers Morgan, the list goes on.

In 2015, Raven-Symoné joined the lineup of controversial talk show hosts during a "The View" segment on the racial bias surrounding Black-sounding names. Symoné said that if she was a hiring manager, she would discriminate against job applicants with names like Watermelondrea: "I'm not about to hire you if your name is Watermelondrea. It's just not gonna happen. I'm not gonna hire you." Shortly after the episode aired, thousands signed an online petition to have Symoné removed from "The View."

Additionally, in 2015 Symoné came under fire for not denouncing former Univision host Rodner Figueroa's claim that Michelle Obama resembles the cast from "Planet of the Apes." Symoné said on the show, "I don't think he was saying it racist." She added, "Not Michelle Obama. Michelle, don't fire me from this right now, but some people do look like animals. Is that rude?"