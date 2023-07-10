Marvel's What If...? Preview Teases The Danger Of Loki Wielding Thor's Hammer

In the five-page "What If...?" Dark: Loki" preview, Loki's plan to take down his brother is in full effect. It's revealed Loki stole enchantments from Karnilla, the Norn Queen, which, when combined with his own powers, successfully breaks Odin's curse, allowing him to wield Thor's stolen hammer, Mjolnir. Loki then locates Donald Blake (Thor's human form) and Lady Sif, who warns the transformed God of Thunder that he's more vulnerable than ever before since he can't transform back into Thor with his enchanted hammer gone. Loki seizes the chance to kill Thor, impaling his human identity before using dark magic to strike Sif with a powerful blast, seemingly leaving her dead alongside Blake's lifeless body.

On top of killing Thor, Loki tells his dead brother that he won't be able to reach Valhalla since he didn't die in battle. He then heads to Asgard to deal with Karnilla, who has discovered Loki stole her enchantment to take down Thor and wield Mjolnir. However, instead of trying to form an alliance with Karnilla or explaining his actions, Loki decides to use Mjolnir to shatter his "old allegiances," destroying Karnilla's fortress while thanking her for giving him the power to do so. When the dust is settled, the hammer-wielding Loki has seemingly killed three major Marvel characters: Thor's alter ego Donald Blake, Lady Sif, and Karnilla. Loki appears to be making a play for the rule of Asgard and is ensuring there's no one standing in his way to the throne.