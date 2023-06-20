Marvel's What If...? Resurrects Gwen Stacy To Become Spider-Man - And It's About Time

One of the most seminal moments in Spider-Man history is about to get flipped on its head in a new Marvel Comics one-shot, "What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen," which will explore a world where Gwen Stacy survives her fateful bridge fall, with Peter Parker instead dying in the battle with the Green Goblin. But instead of wallowing in grief over his death, unlettered preview pages shared by AIPTComics.com show Gwen taking over for Spider-Man, recovering his costume and seemingly preparing to take on the mantle herself.

The book is one of four "What if...? Dark" standalone stories coming from Marvel this summer and is set to release on July 19.

While Stan Lee didn't intend for the character to be killed off, Gwen famously met her demise in 1974's "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121, and Mary Jane Watson has been Peter's primary love interest ever since. But now Gwen is back in the spotlight, hot off the heels of the character's scene-stealing appearance in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," making it the perfect time to revisit the story that turned her into one of the most tragic figures in comic book history and give the character some justice. And the book's creative team is uniquely suited for the task.