Whatever Happened To Craig Kilborn?

He might never have been the biggest name in late night, nor the most well-known sportscaster, but Craig Kilborn might be the most under-appreciated name in both categories. In the early 1990s, Kilborn — alongside the likes of Rich Eisen, Keith Olbermann, and Dan Patrick — changed the face of ESPN forever as a frequent co-host of the morning sports talk show "SportsCenter," where he became known for his deadpan wit and unmistakable snark.

Not content with being limited to talking sports on TV, Kilborn moved on from ESPN to become the first host of the groundbreaking comedy news program "The Daily Show." And while Jon Stewart will always be more closely associated with the history of that series, it's Kilborn who set the bar and developed its tongue-in-cheek look at current events. Departing after an ever-so-brief run as a political pundit, Kilborn scored another late night gig and hosted "The Late Late Show" years before it became a smash hit under the stewardship of Craig Ferguson and, later, James Corden.

Often overlooked, Kilborn has had an unlikely career with plenty of ups and downs, but even some of his biggest fans may be wondering where he's been all these years. Disappearing for years at a time, he's stayed away from the gossip pages and hasn't had a lot of high-profile projects. He hasn't been completely absent, though, so let's take a look at what he's been up to.