The Ending Of Take Care Of Maya Explained

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and a discussion of suicide.

Most parents want to do everything they can to keep their children safe, happy, and free from suffering. But for too many families living in the U.S. today, the systems that are supposed to protect them end up failing them, and when they do, the consequences can be devastating. It's a failure that's central to the tragic tale at the heart of the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya."

Through depositions and interviews, the documentary explores how the convergence of health care, the judicial system, and human services allowed one family's ailing young daughter to be indefinitely detained in a hospital after her mother's efforts to advocate for her care were labeled medical abuse. The film outlines how desperation at Beata Kowalski's inability to stop her daughter Maya's suffering or even hug her child would ultimately lead to Beata's tragic death.

A tale both frightening and hopeful, "Take Care of Maya" serves as a dire warning against bias and unquestioned authority. Here's everything you need to help you unpack the ending of the documentary.