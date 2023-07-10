'Why Do We Fall, Bruce?' - How One Quote Perfectly Defines Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy

Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy has its share of great lines, but one seemingly innocuous phrase uttered in the beginning moments of the first film went on to become the heart of the franchise. After young Bruce Wayne (Gus Lewis) falls into a well, Thomas Wayne (Linus Roache) carries him back to the house and says, "Why do we fall, Bruce? So we can learn to pick ourselves up." In the moment, the line simply felt like a sweet comforting gesture between a father and son. However, Bruce continues to embody the sentiment through all three films, continuously picking himself up when he is knocked to the ground, both physically and emotionally.

Nolan defined Batman for a new generation with his trilogy of films, making the DC Comics hero more real and grounded. Christian Bale's take on the Caped Crusader became the quintessential framework others would be compared to, much like Michael Keaton before him. But the underlying thread of the trilogy, based on the repeated need to climb from the depths of failure to triumph over adversaries, is what set the franchise apart from the Batman projects that came before it.

At his core, Batman is a character knocked to his back from a young age. Becoming Batman was the transformation from a scared boy into a figure who uses fear to intimidate those who prey on the innocent. Nolan's trilogy took that concept and ran with it, knocking Bruce on his back and forcing him to pick himself back up over and over again.