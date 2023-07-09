Who Does Phoebe End Up With In Charmed?
The '90s and early 2000s were all about witches. From "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" to "The Craft," these magical beings certainly made a name for themselves on the big and small screens. In 1998, the WB debuted "Charmed," which ran for an impressive eight seasons. The Halliwells — played by Shannon Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan — find the Book of Shadows and learn how to hone their magical powers, not for evil, but for the good of mankind. Though "Charmed" was canceled, the series gained a cult following and is considered one of the best witch shows of all time.
Many of Phoebe's (Milano) major storylines stem from her romantic relationships. Her longest on-screen relationship is with Cole Turner (Julian McMahon) — a half-demon whom she marries and ultimately vanquishes following their divorce. She is involved with several other characters, including Dex Lawson (Jason Lewis), her second husband. However, by the end of the series, she is married to Coop (Victor Webster). Coop happens to be a Cupid who she wasn't supposed to fall in love with in the first place.
Coop and Phoebe's Love Story
After Phoebe reveals to Dex that she took on the identity of a person named Julie Bennett (Monica Allgeier), they get an annulment. This breakup is another romantic blow to Phoebe, who can't seem to hold a steady relationship without some form of drama. In response, the Elders send Coop to Earth, hoping he can use his Cupid magic to help Phoebe find love.
Coop attempts to manipulate Phoebe into falling in love with various men, including Michael (Ron Melendez). However, as Coop and Phoebe grow closer, they develop feelings for one another. Because Cupids are forbidden from forming such relationships with humans, they are forced to keep their love hidden. Though they eventually share a kiss, Phoebe is afraid of getting hurt, and Coop respects her decision, though he wants to fight for them.
The Elders decide to let them be together when Coop gives Piper (Combs) his ring to go back in time and save Phoebe and Paige (McGowan) after they are killed. Coop and Phoebe are unaware of this decision until they meet their future nephews. This allows Phoebe to accept her true feelings and they are eventually married. It is revealed in the extended "Charmed" universe that they have three children.