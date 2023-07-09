The Walking Dead: Dead City Addresses One Of TWD's Biggest Plot Holes

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 1 Episode 4, "Everybody Wins a Prize"

"The Walking Dead" is full of confusing moments, and the Saviors' unlimited fuel supply is one of them. Season 9 briefly touches on the topic by revealing that they're able to turn corn into ethanol, but they might have explored alternative options, too. "The Walking Dead: Dead City" depicts a very different method, and it doesn't involve plant-based substances.

In AMC's latest spin-off of the hit horror franchise, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) set out to retrieve the latter's son from the clutches of The Croat (Željko Ivanek). The villain is a former Savior who has a past with Negan, but he's also an impressive scientist who uses methane from rotting zombie corpses to produce fuel.

With that in mind, it's entirely plausible that the Saviors also used zombie juice to create fuel. They once had access to the Croat's genius mind after all, and the group has a history of partaking in gruesome acts. In Episode 4, the Croat reveals that his previous profession saw him explore alternative energy sources, but did he introduce them to the Saviors' camp?