Nnedi Okorafor's Akata Witch Books Are The Next Great Fantasy Series That Should Be On Hollywood's Radar

If you're not yet familiar with the Nebula, World Fantasy, and two-time Hugo Award-winning author Nnedi Okorafor, you soon will be.

In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Michael Ellenberg's Media Res would bring the author's critically-acclaimed "Binti" trilogy to the small screen for Hulu, with a script co-written by Okorafor and the Emmy-nominated Stacy Osei-Kuffour (of "Watchmen"). Meanwhile, over on HBO, another award-winning writer, George R.R. Martin, is in the process of developing Okorafor's renowned novel, "Who Fears Death." What's more, Martin is far from the only big name attached to the project: Marvel alum Tessa Thompson will serve as an executive producer, while Aïda Mashaka Croal (of "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage") is signed on as showrunner.

Though release dates have yet to be announced, it's safe to say the next few years will introduce an even wider audience on to the work of Okorafor, whose genre-bending stories consistently defy strict categorization, with works ranging from her 2019 memoir to the Hugo Award-nominated comic book "Black Panther: Long Live the King." Yet while Hollywood is clearly, and rightfully, aware of Okorafor's diverse catalog of groundbreaking work, they've yet to scoop up her "Nsibidi Scripts Series" — comprised, for now, of 2011's "Akata Witch," 2017's "Akata Warrior," and 2022's "Akata Woman" — a narrative whose themes have only grown in relevance, urgency, and necessity with each passing year.

It's not just the relevance of the "Nsibidi Scripts Series" that makes them ripe for mainstream adaptation, however. Each book does something only the rarest of stories manage to fully achieve — but that any work of art must, by definition, aspire to achieve. That is, they leave their reader forever changed.