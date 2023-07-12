Deadliest Catch S19: The Northwestern's Orca Encounter Could Have Been Much Scarier

On Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," moods can sour or brighten at the drop of a hat. A good day on the water is most often defined by a bountiful catch, but a well-timed prank or pleasant weather can boost morale as well.

For the S/V Northwestern's co-captain Mandy Hansen, seeing a wild orca in the choppy waters of the North Pacific was thrilling and fortuitous. In Episode 8 of the ongoing 19th season, a huge orca swam alongside the Northwestern, delighting everyone on the ship. "I'm going to take it as good luck," Mandy said. "I mean, that just made my childhood dream come true." A crew member concurred, responding, "That's definitely good luck."

Even Mandy's dad, the long-running cast member Sig Hansen, took the orca sighting as a good sign. "We've gotta stick around," he said of the murky patch of open ocean. "There's a sign of life."

The Northwestern's orca sighting may have been awe-inspiring, but other ships haven't been so lucky. Since 2020, orcas -– particularly those in the waters around the Iberian Peninsula — have taken to a strange, uncharacteristically aggressive new hobby of ramming into boats. The orcas seem to specifically be after the rudders, which, when broken, open up a hole, causing the water to sink.