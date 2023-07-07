Who Plays Woodrow In Asteroid City & What Other Wes Anderson Films Is He In?

Auteur filmmaker Wes Anderson has provided moviegoers with yet another fascinating feature in the form of "Asteroid City" — a comedy-drama that wears its love of science fiction and post-World War II interest in extraterrestrial life on its sleeve. Per usual, this Anderson film features a stacked cast from top to bottom, including such names as Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Tilda Swinton, and more. Alongside them in the role of Junior Stargazer winner Woodrow Steenbeck is Jake Ryan. For those unfamiliar, he has become quite the frequent Anderson collaborator over the years.

With his professional acting career picking up steam, Ryan's first time working on an Anderson production came in 2012 for "Moonrise Kingdom." There he plays Lionel, and evidently, he left the director impressed. Ryan and Anderson then worked together for a second time on 2018's "Isle of Dogs," with Ryan voicing Junior Interpreter Ernie. That brings us to 2023's "Asteroid City," which is Ryan's third Anderson-directed movie. Since their first collaboration in 2012, the actor didn't appear in two Anderson movies, "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The French Dispatch" from 2014 and 2021, respectively.

As it turns out, Anderson and Ryan's friendship goes beyond the film sets they work on.