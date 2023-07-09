The Witcher S3 Vol 2 Teaser Shows The Battles Still To Come For Henry Cavill's Geralt

The Vol. 2 teaser is full of Easter eggs that point to possible answers about Henry Cavill's final season. As we see the fallout of Vilgefortz's (Mahesh Jadu) plot to use Ciri (Freya Allan) and her powers, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt do their best to protect her. Book fans may notice that one shot of Ciri in the desert is ripped straight from the source material. Just as in the trailer, Ciri also encounters a unicorn at the end of "Time of Contempt" while escaping the clutches of Nilfgaard. With the show staying surprisingly close to the source material, it's easy to guess where Geralt may end up.

The Witcher's story in the book revolves around a battle, which co-star Joey Batey all but confirmed when speaking to Yahoo News. He recalled that Cavill's final days were spent filming the brutal fight sequence. "I can remember even in the final day with that exhaustion and fatigue [he was] giving it everything that he had [for] these huge fight scenes. He was actually learning, co-choreographing, and doing the fight scene on his final day," Batey explained.

Whatever the circumstances of Geralt's final scene, it is sure to impress with the effort Cavill put into it. "It felt just like the last ounce of energy that he wanted to put into this character, and he did," Batey concluded. "I hope everyone gets to see that and will see the hard work he's put in."