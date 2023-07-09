Indiana Jones 5 Director Explains How The Film's Action Defines Indy & More

If there's one thing that has consistently rocked the worlds of "Indiana Jones" movie fans over the decades, it's been the action that's escalated the adventures Harrison Ford's titular figure has embarked on. From the time a massive, rounded boulder came close to mowing down Indy to kick off 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" — and all of the exhilarating moments in the films thereafter — fans have come to expect being bowled over in every single adventure in the saga.

Of course, the filmmakers responsible for creating the timeless thrills in the first four Indy chapters are Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who, for the fifth and final adventure in the saga, "Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny," have handed off the reins to director James Mangold. Yet while Mangold is clearly talented in weaving expertly crafted action scenes into such films as "3:10 to Yuma," "Logan," and "Ford vs. Ferrari," he never wants the action to overpower the story or characters driving it, especially in directing an "Indiana Jones" film.

"I think that the really tricky thing to somehow communicate is that every set piece and kind of sequence in a movie like this is, [is that it's] an incredibly complex tapestry of things [including] your number of shots, stunts, [and] dramatic scenes," Mangold told Rotten Tomatoes. "But what you're also trying to do in an 'Indiana Jones' film versus a kind of more conventional action picture is [remembering] that character is such an important part of these movies."