Harrison Ford Imagines His Retirement Speech For Indiana Jones Fans

More than 40 years after he introduced adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones to the movie masses, Harrison Ford is waxing poetic about the legacy of the legendary character. This comes as Ford is preparing to take one last bow with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

In the fifth and final chapter in the film saga, Indiana is winding down his career as a college professor of archeology while struggling with some deeply personal issues that have affected his life. After his retirement party from the college, Indiana is approached by his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is hoping to recruit him to go on one final adventure and find a time portal opening device known as the Dial of Destiny.

Referencing Indiana's retirement scene in the film, Entertainment Weekly asked Ford what he would say to fans of the franchise if he were to actually give a retirement speech to them. In the "Dial of Destiny," Indy simply tells his colleagues at the retirement party, "Thanks for putting up with me" — words Ford said he would repeat if he gave a similar speech to fans, plus a bit more.

"[I'd say], 'Thanks for putting up with me. I hope you've had a good time... I sure have,'" Ford told EW.