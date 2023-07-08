DC Studios' Blue Beetle Director Explains Why One Scene Vitally 'Triggers' Viewers

Based on promotional material, DC Studios' "Blue Beetle" doesn't seem to push the boundaries much when it comes to superhero flicks. There's enough action, drama, comedy, and heart to go around, amounting to an entertaining superhero origin story for Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña, who could be in for a bright future in the DC Universe) suitable for all ages and demographics. However, according to director Ángel Manuel Soto, it's not all fun and games throughout the runtime. It goes into a pretty dark, triggering place at one point, which Soto feels is vital to the film as a whole.

During the movie, Reyes' home is broken into by Kord Industries enforcers, who proceed to terrorize the young Latino hero's family. Soto ensured this scene resembled a real-life ICE raid, where ICE agents break into homes unannounced to bring undocumented immigrants into custody. Though it's an unpleasant scene to watch, he told MovieMaker Magazine that it's one he needs moviegoers to see regardless of how uncomfortable it might make them feel. "I needed the depiction to be triggering, because it's the experience of many," he told the publication.

At the end of the day, while Soto wanted to make "Blue Beetle" as accessible a superhero movie as possible, he also wanted to use it to help out communities and cultures that are underrepresented in mainstream Hollywood.