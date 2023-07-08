Here's When You Can Watch The Little Mermaid At Home

Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" churned up the box office when it was released in May 2023. Audiences and critics had a fairly positive reaction to the movie and it seems poised to exit theaters with over $529 million in worldwide receipts. This haul makes "The Little Mermaid" the fifth most popular theatrical release of 2023 as of press time.

If you decided not to join the masses at the movies and waited to watch Ariel's adventures, or just hope to relieve her trip to the surface once more, then we have good news for you. Collider reports that the film will be released for digital purchase and rental on July 25.

Those hoping for the movie to show up under the Disney+ sea are going to have an even longer wait. For them, "The Little Mermaid" isn't likely to hit the streamer until late August if it matches the typical release window used by previous Disney theatrical movies. And fans of practical releases will be stuck with an even longer wait, with "The Little Mermaid" hitting DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray on September 19. Fortunately, there will be extras attached to those physical releases to make that long wait more worthwhile.