Whatever Happened To ValPark After Shark Tank?

When Wayne Johnson entered the Shark Tank in Season 7, he wasted no time touting his credentials as an award-winning web designer. Johnson used his background to develop ValPark Mobile, an app intended to disrupt the $40 billion (and in his words, "antiquated") parking industry. With ValPark, users can access and pay for valet parking straight from their phones, making entry at restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, and sports arenas a breeze.

Johnson spoke with confidence, based on the app's numerous locations in the DC metro area, and sought $300,000 for 20% equity in ValPark. The sharks, however, were less confident that the app needed their investment. Mark Cuban argued that the company wasn't as scalable as, say, Uber, while Lori Greiner didn't want to duke it out with Johnson's partner, who already owned 46% of the company. Guest shark Troy Carter thought Johnson wasn't worried enough about the competition and warned him that there was likely already someone else working on a competing app.

Johnson ultimately walked away without a deal. Even the televised exposure — better known as the Shark Tank effect — couldn't save ValPark, which shuffled off this mortal coil not long after its TV appearance.