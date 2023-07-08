Law & Order: OC - How Jet Really Felt About Seamus, According To Ainsley Seiger
In "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 3, undercover detective Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) embeds herself in a crime ring headed by Eamon Murphy (Timothy V. Murphy) and becomes particularly close with his confidant Seamus O'Meara (Michael Malarkey). Their ensuing romance culminates in Jet dropping her cover and Seamus attempting to murder her for the ongoing deceit. After this big plot twist first aired, TV Insider interviewed Seiger about her character, during which she shared some insight into how Jet really feels about Seamus.
"It's been funny to see everyone commenting on the episode being like, 'Oh, good. She revealed her cover. I thought she was actually falling for him,' sitting there thinking to myself, 'Oh boy, how do I tell you guys? How do I break the news to you that Jet is definitely feeling things for him?' I think that's what has made this so complicated," Seiger said.
So, by Seiger's estimation, although Jet may meet Seamus under false pretenses, the feelings she develops for him are entirely genuine and not simply an aspect of her undercover gig that ends the moment her cover is blown.
Seamus changes Jet's worldview
In that same TV Insider interview, Ainsley Seiger characterized Jet as someone with an ongoing tendency to fall for criminals despite working as a cop. That said, she proposed that Seamus isn't like the other criminals in that his conception of lawbreaking as a necessity rather than an indulgence challenges Jet's understanding of morality as simply black and white. "Seamus is the first person to come into her life and introduce this gray area of, oh, this is someone who does not want to be doing what they're doing," Seiger said. "We're not just playing cops and robbers anymore. There's a whole lot more at play."
For what it's worth, she found Seamus' feelings for Jet real too despite his attempt to murder her at the climax of their whirlwind romance. "My favorite thing about the dynamic between Jet and Seamus is that at the end of the day, these are two people who are lying to each other in an effort to save one another," she said. "While they are both lying to each other, they see one another very clearly — who they are, who they want to be."
Seamus dies in the following episode, so their romance ends up a mere chapter in Jet's ongoing story line rather than a permanent addition to her character. Nevertheless, viewers can rest assured that their emotions are genuine, reinforcing the tragedy of Seamus' arc in particular.