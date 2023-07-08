Law & Order: OC - How Jet Really Felt About Seamus, According To Ainsley Seiger

In that same TV Insider interview, Ainsley Seiger characterized Jet as someone with an ongoing tendency to fall for criminals despite working as a cop. That said, she proposed that Seamus isn't like the other criminals in that his conception of lawbreaking as a necessity rather than an indulgence challenges Jet's understanding of morality as simply black and white. "Seamus is the first person to come into her life and introduce this gray area of, oh, this is someone who does not want to be doing what they're doing," Seiger said. "We're not just playing cops and robbers anymore. There's a whole lot more at play."

For what it's worth, she found Seamus' feelings for Jet real too despite his attempt to murder her at the climax of their whirlwind romance. "My favorite thing about the dynamic between Jet and Seamus is that at the end of the day, these are two people who are lying to each other in an effort to save one another," she said. "While they are both lying to each other, they see one another very clearly — who they are, who they want to be."

Seamus dies in the following episode, so their romance ends up a mere chapter in Jet's ongoing story line rather than a permanent addition to her character. Nevertheless, viewers can rest assured that their emotions are genuine, reinforcing the tragedy of Seamus' arc in particular.