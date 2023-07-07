12 Best Movies Like Indiana Jones Everyone Needs To See

"National Treasure" is perhaps the most direct descendent of the "Indiana Jones" franchise that modern popcorn cinema has, and one of the few not set in days of yore. Instead, "National Treasure" takes place in the early 2000s, mostly in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. The film centers around the quest for a treasure hidden somewhere in America by the founding fathers and their not-so-secret secret societies — a treasure only a few dedicated treasure hunters think truly exists.

One such treasure hunter (or treasure protector) is Benjamin Franklin Gates, an adventurer and cryptographer played to perfection by Nicolas Cage. Benjamin cracks any code he can get his hands on to track down clues leading to the treasure, which he's convinced is very real and in danger of being stolen by his traitorous associate, Ian (Sean Bean), who gives off major Mac in "Crystal Skull" vibes. "National Treasure" also has a dose of "Last Crusade" in it, because Ben can only find his treasure with the unlikely aid of his father, with whom he rarely sees eye to eye.

Ben steals the Declaration of Independence, uses 3-D glasses invented by Ben Franklin, and gets arrested by the FBI before finally tumbling into a tomb full of treasure with his ragtag band of misfit associates. Give the man the action fedora he's earned, and give the "National Treasure" franchise a watch.