Pretty Little Liars: The Real Reason Lindsey Shaw Left The Show

Lindsey Shaw was a member of the "Pretty Little Liars" family for several seasons, and her character, Paige McCullers, quickly became a fan favorite. McCullers was part of a well-received LGBTQ storyline that seemed destined to last for the long haul, but it came to an abrupt end when the performer behind the character left the series in Season 5.

Shaw's sudden exit from "Pretty Little Liars" caused many fans to wonder why she parted ways with the long-running teen drama. The actress has now shared more information about the situation, revealing that she had problems with drugs and a relationship with food that caused her to develop a body type that the show's creators took issue with.

"I got basically let go from Pretty Little Liars in Season 5 because of the weight that I had lost, and it was really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing," Shaw told Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide. "Like, I didn't look good too skinny, and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn't handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle."

Shaw went on to say that she's in a good place these days. However, being fired from "Pretty Little Liars" came as a shock to her at the time, but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between her and the show's creators.