Pretty Little Liars: The Real Reason Lindsey Shaw Left The Show
Lindsey Shaw was a member of the "Pretty Little Liars" family for several seasons, and her character, Paige McCullers, quickly became a fan favorite. McCullers was part of a well-received LGBTQ storyline that seemed destined to last for the long haul, but it came to an abrupt end when the performer behind the character left the series in Season 5.
Shaw's sudden exit from "Pretty Little Liars" caused many fans to wonder why she parted ways with the long-running teen drama. The actress has now shared more information about the situation, revealing that she had problems with drugs and a relationship with food that caused her to develop a body type that the show's creators took issue with.
"I got basically let go from Pretty Little Liars in Season 5 because of the weight that I had lost, and it was really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing," Shaw told Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide. "Like, I didn't look good too skinny, and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn't handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle."
Shaw went on to say that she's in a good place these days. However, being fired from "Pretty Little Liars" came as a shock to her at the time, but there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between her and the show's creators.
Lindsey Shaw was offered help after being fired from Pretty Little Liars
During the aforementioned interview, Lindsay Shaw explained how the conversation went between her and I. Marlene King — the creator who was forced to give her the bad news — on the day she was let go. Shaw explained that the showrunner offered her support, but still had to fire her.
"I got called into the Pretty Little Liars creator's office," Shaw recalled. "And she was just like, 'So, we're gonna let you go.' She's like, 'It's not because of your acting.' She's like, 'But do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, 'Um, No.' And she's like, 'We'll find somebody, and we have to let you go for now.'"
Fortunately, Shaw did get to give the show's fans some closure as she returned for the final season of the binge-worthy teen drama. "It was really sweet because they brought me back in Season 7 and it was so lovely of that writing team to see that relationship and that character out," Shaw added. "But that was rough."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).