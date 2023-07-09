The Ending Of Knock Knock Explained

Contains spoilers for "Knock Knock"

Based on the 1977 film "Death Game," "Knock Knock" is a disturbing, erotic thriller that follows Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves), a successful architect and family man whose wife and kids leave town for the weekend. This boring work weekend soon devolves into a debaucherous disaster when two young women, Bel (Ana de Armas) and Genesis (Lorenza Izzo), show up to seduce and torture Evan with a revenge rendezvous of epic proportions.

"Knock Knock" is directed by Eli Roth, notorious for making some of the most disturbing movies – often ones that include hard-to-watch scenes and "torture-porn" sequences. This film is no different, and Evan is subjected to everything from bondage and sexual assault to psychological mind games and imminent death. It's a nauseating nightmare containing highly explicit, vulgar, and offensive elements, and plenty of sickening sights even for those well-versed in horror.

By the film's conclusion, Evan has been through the wringer. His house has been trashed, his self-respect and integrity are in shambles, and his relationship with his family will soon be non-existent. While the girls leave Evan alive, they make sure that everyone will find out exactly what kind of man he is. But is there more to the ending than meets the eye? We take a look back at the ending of "Knock Knock."