Fantastic Four 3: What Killed The Sequel To Rise Of The Silver Surfer

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe circles its new "Fantastic Four" cast, it's worth taking a look at how the first major iteration of the franchise disappeared over a decade ago.

Back in the early 2000s, future Marvel Studios founder and godfather of the modern superhero film Avi Arad sought to repeat his recent successes in the launching of the "Blade," "X-Men," and "Spider-Man" franchises. Setting his sights on Marvel's First Family, he brought in Tim Story (of "Taxi" fame) to helm 2005's "Fantastic Four," believing the promising -– if arguably under-qualified – -director could use Arad's access to previous script drafts, Marvel comics experts, and A-List talent to deliver another blockbuster franchise.

Despite a poor critical reception, Story's "Fantastic Four" was a modest box-office success, grossing over $330 million against a budget of around $100 million. Story, who had ideas for three sequels, got a crack at one of them: 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." While it premiered to slightly stronger ticket sales and reviews than its predecessor, the sequel suffered tremendous drop-offs in subsequent weeks, resulting in a lower global gross against a significantly higher budget.

The diminishing box office returns were almost certainly the heart of the demise of any "Fantastic Four 3" plans, though no official account of the film's cancellation exists to confirm as much. Especially as Arad began to shift his attention to Marvel Studios and their groundbreaking sleeper hit "Iron Man" in 2008, producing another Marvel film in a series that was already failing to hold audience interest likely seemed like a waste of time and resources.