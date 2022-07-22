X-Men '97 Just Showed Off Magneto's New Look And Fans Have A Lot To Say
A lot of exciting developments are in the works at Marvel. The studio is crafting a literal multiverse of possibilities where characters from all over the timeline can get a chance to shine. That includes the world of mutants as the world knows them in "X-Men: The Animated Series."
The beloved '90s cartoon is getting a revival, courtesy of "X-Men '97." The show picks up where the original animated show left off, outside of the normal Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. It allows the show to explore new, unique possibilities that wouldn't be possible with however the mutants are introduced into the mainline MCU.
As if fans could get even more excited for the series, a fresh look at Magneto was revealed during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Discussing Film uploaded the first look onto Twitter, and fans haven't been shy of letting their opinions known. The response is overwhelmingly positive, with many praising how comic-accurate the look is.
That's Headmaster Magneto to you
While there's still much we don't know about "X-Men '97," it's safe to say it'll pick up where "X-Men: The Animated Series" left off.
Spoilers for a show that ended in 1997 ahead.
The final episode, "Graduation Day," sees Charles Xavier leave with Lilandra to heal himself, leaving his school without a Headmaster. It would appear that Magneto will take up that mantle, seeing how Discussing Film mentions he'll be the leader of the X-Men going into the new series. He also boasts a new look, complete with long, white hair and a purple outfit with a large "M" on the front. It's incredibly reminiscent of his get-up from "The Uncanny X-Men" series, and fans love it.
Some of the comments you'll find under Discussing Film's post include "WOAH" and "SICKKKKKKKKK." Twitter user @SockoPsycho wrote, "I don't care what anyone says this looks great to me and yes magneto wore this very same costume when he was the leader of the [X-Men] for [a while]." "X-Men '97" is slated to come out in the fall of 2023, but it's safe to say the hype is already through the roof on this project.