X-Men '97 Just Showed Off Magneto's New Look And Fans Have A Lot To Say

A lot of exciting developments are in the works at Marvel. The studio is crafting a literal multiverse of possibilities where characters from all over the timeline can get a chance to shine. That includes the world of mutants as the world knows them in "X-Men: The Animated Series."

The beloved '90s cartoon is getting a revival, courtesy of "X-Men '97." The show picks up where the original animated show left off, outside of the normal Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. It allows the show to explore new, unique possibilities that wouldn't be possible with however the mutants are introduced into the mainline MCU.

As if fans could get even more excited for the series, a fresh look at Magneto was revealed during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Discussing Film uploaded the first look onto Twitter, and fans haven't been shy of letting their opinions known. The response is overwhelmingly positive, with many praising how comic-accurate the look is.