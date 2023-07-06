Reservation Dogs' Final Season Trailer Welcomes The Rez Dogs Back Home
Though it has only been on the air since 2021, "Reservation Dogs" has already asserted itself as one of the best shows on television. The series is as well-regarded by critics as it is groundbreaking, and it consists of an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew. Since Season 2 came to an end in September of 2022, fans have been chomping at the bit for "Reservation Dogs" Season 3. The return is closer than ever with FX's release of a new trailer.
The upcoming season takes place soon after Season 2 left off, with the gang taking a bus from California back to Oklahoma — except for Bear ( D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), that is, who can be seen wandering the desert on a spiritual journey with William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth).
The trailer is bittersweet for "Reservation Dog" fans, as it signals the beginning of the end of the acclaimed series. In June, co-creator Sterlin Harjo announced that the upcoming season would be the series' last. "I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive," Harjo wrote on Instagram. "As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."
The season 3 trailer is a bittersweet goodbye
"Reservation Dogs" follows four Indigenous teenagers — Bear, Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) — coming of age in Oklahoma, and the Season 3 trailer reunites fans with the core foursome.
As Bear endures constant pestering from the Spirit, the other three are similarly considering their own paths in the world. Elora is thinking about going to school; Willie Jack contemplates taking up the reins as a community healer; and Cheese is just happy to be home with his grandma. The adult characters make an appearance in the trailer as well. Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) visits Bear, Big (Zahn McClarnon) is seen fishing (and plotting the capture of Bigfoot, no doubt), and Rita (Sarah Podemski) gets a visit from her late friend, Cookie (Janae Collins). The trailer also teases some newcomers, including a character played by Graham Greene, who was most recently seen as Marlon in "The Last of Us."
In a statement, FX gave a proper sendoff to the series. "People throw around the words historic and groundbreaking far too often and without merit: 'Reservation Dogs' is worthy of those superlatives," FX said in a statement Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi created one of the most important TV shows ever made. They gave the world a wholly unique, original, and honest portrayal of Native people — one that has never before been seen in television or film" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Season 3 of "Reservation Dogs" premieres on August 2 on Hulu.