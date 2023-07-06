Reservation Dogs' Final Season Trailer Welcomes The Rez Dogs Back Home

Though it has only been on the air since 2021, "Reservation Dogs" has already asserted itself as one of the best shows on television. The series is as well-regarded by critics as it is groundbreaking, and it consists of an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew. Since Season 2 came to an end in September of 2022, fans have been chomping at the bit for "Reservation Dogs" Season 3. The return is closer than ever with FX's release of a new trailer.

The upcoming season takes place soon after Season 2 left off, with the gang taking a bus from California back to Oklahoma — except for Bear ( D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), that is, who can be seen wandering the desert on a spiritual journey with William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth).

The trailer is bittersweet for "Reservation Dog" fans, as it signals the beginning of the end of the acclaimed series. In June, co-creator Sterlin Harjo announced that the upcoming season would be the series' last. "I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive," Harjo wrote on Instagram. "As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect SERIES finale."