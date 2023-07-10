The Witcher S3: Jaskier Is Attracted To Radovid's Intelligence Underneath His Facade

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3

Partway through "The Witcher" Season 3, vivacious bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) develops a significant romantic interest for the first time in the series when he meets Redanian prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner). Viewers familiar with either its literary source material or the popular video game adaptation that preceded the Netflix show will recognize that the "Witcher" TV series' Radovid differs from how the games and books portray him in a few notable ways. Chief among these is his romance with Jaskier, which has no precedent in any prior incarnation of "The Witcher."

In order to provide fans with some additional insight into this altogether new storyline for both Jaskier and Radovid, Collider asked Batey to detail just why he thinks Radovid appeals to his character. Batey then described Radovid as someone accustomed to masking his inner self with an artificially constructed persona. "[Jaskier] knows what it's like to wear one of those masks and to hide behind apparent buffoonery, behind a facade of, perhaps, jokes or debauchery," Batey said. "He sees the cracks in the porcelain and is intrigued by the intelligence behind that facade. That's what initially draws him. What progresses their intimacy together is the game of who's going to lower that mask first."

By Batey's estimation, then, Jaskier sees plenty of himself in Radovid. Accordingly, he's attracted to the intelligence he knows Radovid is hiding based on the fact that he's doing the very same thing.