Here's Where You Can Watch Season 10 Of Alone
"Survivor" may have introduced the world to the idea of a show where a bunch of people try to survive the elements, but it's safe to say History's "Alone" took it to the next level. The series does away with any and all creature comforts and instead sticks a bunch of people in unfamiliar terrain with no contact with any other humans, not even each other. Outside of medical check-ups, it's up to them to use limited tools provided to survive as long as possible, with the winner of each season going home with a ton of money.
The show's currently on its 10th season, with 10 contestants placed in northern Saskatchewan. New episodes began airing on June 8, with new episodes airing every Thursday on History. But plenty of people out there don't have cable yet still want to see how someone could survive in the wilderness for months on end. If you're wondering how to watch "Alone" Season 10 without cable, the answer is to sign up for Sling TV or Philo.
Sling TV and Philo offer History programming as well as dozens of other channels
With so many streaming services out there, it's easier than ever before for TV enthusiasts to cut the cord and still keep up with all the hottest shows. "Alone" Season 10 isn't available on Netflix, Max, or any of the other usual culprits. Instead, "Alone" fans will need to sign up for a subscription with Sling TV or Philo to stay up-to-date on all of History's offerings.
Sling TV is a great option for maintaining access to live television. The lowest tier, Sling Orange, costs $40/month and comes with numerous channels, including History. Plus, there are always special deals, such as getting the Orange tier for just $15 for your first month. The other tiers cost more but come with more channels if you're really interested in getting away from cable for good.
Meanwhile, Philo is also a great alternative to cable. After a seven-day free trial, you pay $25/month for access to over 70 channels, including History. For anyone wanting to catch up on the previous seasons of "Alone," Seasons 1 through 9 are available on Hulu. Season 10 hasn't been added yet, so it seems like those episodes may arrive once the newest season wraps up. But just because the contestants of "Alone" have to go without TV for months doesn't mean you should have to.