Here's Where You Can Watch Season 10 Of Alone

With so many streaming services out there, it's easier than ever before for TV enthusiasts to cut the cord and still keep up with all the hottest shows. "Alone" Season 10 isn't available on Netflix, Max, or any of the other usual culprits. Instead, "Alone" fans will need to sign up for a subscription with Sling TV or Philo to stay up-to-date on all of History's offerings.

Sling TV is a great option for maintaining access to live television. The lowest tier, Sling Orange, costs $40/month and comes with numerous channels, including History. Plus, there are always special deals, such as getting the Orange tier for just $15 for your first month. The other tiers cost more but come with more channels if you're really interested in getting away from cable for good.

Meanwhile, Philo is also a great alternative to cable. After a seven-day free trial, you pay $25/month for access to over 70 channels, including History. For anyone wanting to catch up on the previous seasons of "Alone," Seasons 1 through 9 are available on Hulu. Season 10 hasn't been added yet, so it seems like those episodes may arrive once the newest season wraps up. But just because the contestants of "Alone" have to go without TV for months doesn't mean you should have to.