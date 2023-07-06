Why Was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4 Canceled And What Was It About?

Long before the franchise shifted its focus to animation with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," everyone's favorite pizza-loving reptiles had a few live-action adventures, including an entire "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" trilogy in the 1990s.Even back then, New Line Cinemas saw the potential in a big-screen "Turtles" franchise and had no plans of stopping after three movies, but "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4" never saw the light of day.

Unfortunately, the Turtles only have themselves to blame for never getting a fourth movie, as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" was so bad the studio couldn't continue their adventures. The movie added a time travel element to the series, transporting the Turtles and April O'Neil (Paige Turco) back to feudal Japan to take part in a rebellion against the Daimyo.

If it sounds incredibly ridiculous, it was, and critics wanted to make that known. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" scored a nasty 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences not offering much more love. Pair those horrible reviews with the movie's measly $42 million haul at the box office on a $21 million budget, and it's no surprise that audiences never got to see the insane movie that "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4" would have been.