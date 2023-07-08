Indiana Jones 5: How The Dial Of Destiny Breaks With Indy Tradition

Spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Fans of the "Indiana Jones" franchise may have noticed in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" that the story's conclusion reflects a different outcome than all of the Indy films that preceded it.

In the fifth and final chapter of the saga, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) finds Archimedes' Antikythera, aka the Dial of Destiny, a complex mechanism he's been searching for his entire life. Finding the invaluable artifact isn't an easy task for Indy and his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), however. Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) also wants the device so he can open a time portal to the past to change the course of history.

By keeping the dial in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the film series breaks with tradition in regard to where the ancient artifacts end up in the saga's first four chapters. Indy's goal, of course, is to usually display his invaluable findings in places where the public can view them, as he often grumbles, "It belongs in a museum." But apart from the occasional relic like Coronado's crucifix he successfully recovers in the first act of 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," the archaeologist's plans generally verge wayward.