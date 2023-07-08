Why Is Victoria Justice Not In Zoey 102?

Victoria Justice was a Nickelodeon darling for many years, headlining her own series with "Victorious." But before that, she had a supporting role on another top-rated teen drama that ended too soon — "Zoey 101." Justice joined the series in its second season as Lola, who becomes one of Zoey's (Jamie Lynn Spears) good friends. With a sequel film, "Zoey 102," coming out later in 2023, some fans may be disappointed to learn that Justice won't be featured among her old Pacific Coast Academy alumni.

Fortunately, it sounds as though there's no bad blood behind the reason for the exclusion. In fact, OK Magazine reported that Justice appeared at a party in June for a party celebrating the release of "Zoey 102." The actress explained the reason for her absence in the film, "I would have loved to be there, but there were scheduling conflicts. I was signed on to do a movie, and the dates conflicted. It was a whole thing. I love that cast so much and being on Zoey 101 was the start of my career in a lot of ways."

Justice isn't the only cast member who isn't returning for the movie. Academy Award nominee Austin Butler appeared in Season 4 of "Zoey 101," but he's likely busy these days filming things like "Dune: Part Two." Justice has been similarly busy with numerous acting projects in the pipeline as well as a highly anticipated album that may just finally come out.