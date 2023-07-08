13 Horror Films Where The Evil Threat Triumphs

Horror films aren't usually known for having happy endings, but most people have come to expect that by this stage of the game. Unlike romantic comedies or superhero movies, horror is one of the only genres heavily predicated on human misery, disturbing behavior, and excessive bodily dismemberment.

In most horror movies, instead of boy meets girl, it's more than likely going to be boy meets girl and then eviscerates her in the toolshed. As opposed to seeing the hero ride off into the sunset, you'll probably see the hero violently decapitated just before the credits roll. Additionally, when it comes to horror films, it's not at all uncommon for nearly every single character, regardless of age or race, to die gruesomely.

While the good guys sometimes win, that's very rarely the case. These are just a few noteworthy horror films that opted to leave their audiences feeling as disturbed and emotionally drained as humanly possible. Steel yourself and hold on tight, because these are 16 horror films where the evil threat triumphs.