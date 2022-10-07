Why Sosie Bacon Was Glad They Didn't Audition Her Smile For Smile - Exclusive

Getting the part of Rose first involved what almost every social interaction required over the last few years: Zoom. Bacon explains that the process began with "a Zoom meeting with [writer and director] Parker [Finn]" that was actually not an audition. Rather than a standard audition process, Finn digitally met with Bacon, and concluded knowing (in Bacon's words) ""She can definitely accomplish this."" She loved the overall process, explaining that the audition-free simplicity of it all was "kind of nice," and she and Finn proceeded to have "a lot of follow-up conversations" about the role and the project.

At the time, Bacon was choosing between "Smile" and a second project, but choosing to embody Dr. Rose was a no-brainer. "I wanted to take on this one because it was such a hefty role with so much history sprinkled in between," she says, "and the relationships were super specific." That level of detailed backstory in such an otherworldly narrative made it, in the actress' words, "a really cool thing for me to sink my teeth into."

On the topic of teeth, Bacon clarifies that "I did not audition my smile" for the grin-centric new horror outing. As it turns out, that may have been a blessing according to the actress, who felt that she didn't have the kind of alarmingly toothiness that would make for a great horror grin. "My smile's a bit too across and not enough up," she explains. "I think that was good that I didn't show it." Smiles or not, she absolutely rocked the role of Dr. Rose Cotter, and the rest is horror history.

