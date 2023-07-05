HBO's Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Compares The Adaptation To Sherlock Holmes

Not only is Daniel Radcliffe not planning to return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he's more than happy to pass his magic wand on to a younger performer.

During his press tour for the new season of his anthology series "Miracle Workers," Radcliffe confirmed that, no, he's definitely not going to show up in the announced "Harry Potter" reboot series heading to Max. "I certainly haven't," the actor said to Access Hollywood when asked if he'd had any discussions about joining the first television series of the franchise. "I think it's very much like they're going for a new series," he continued. "There would be somebody else playing Harry. So I think it would be very weird for me to show up."

To really drive the point home, Radcliffe compared the character of "Harry Potter" to another iconic British role that's been inhabited by a ton of different actors. "I'm very excited to see what other people do with it," Radcliffe went on. "The comparison I've made is to a story like 'Sherlock Holmes.' I think the 'Potter' series of books was always gonna be bigger than one interpretation or one franchise, so it'll be cool to see the torch get passed on."