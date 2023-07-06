Secret Invasion E3: The Skrulls' Connection With The Avengers Goes Way Beyond [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Betrayed"

If there is one thing that Marvel's "Secret Invasion" communicates, it's that the stakes are high. Maria Hill and Everett Ross' deaths kick off the events of the spy thriller series and it shows no signs of slowing down. As Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) continue their efforts to dismantle Skrull terrorists, they discover that the deck is stacked against them. Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has infiltrated almost every conceivable level of their lives. And if the recent episodes are any indication, Rhodey (Don Cheadle) is one of them.

Episode 3 ends with confirmation that Fury's wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) is working for Gravik when she gets a call from someone who is almost certainly Rhodey. In a series where no one is trustworthy, this is pretty much expected. But even so, it has startling implications in the history of Marvel. The episode also reveals that Fury and Priscilla were involved in the Black Widow program back in the '90s. With Priscilla's loyalty called into question, the Skrulls could have been sowing seeds of rebellion for decades — and may have even been involved in the Avengers.