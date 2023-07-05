The Horror Of Dolores Roach Review: Things Get Gross

"The Horror of Dolores Roach" is inspired by "Sweeney Todd," and this connection is made literal by the inclusion of a track from the play's soundtrack at the end of the first "Dolores Roach" episode. The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, however, doesn't directly confront the trials and tribulations of race and class today the way "Magic Hands" Dolores (Justina Machado) does. That said, Dolores isn't in control of her actions the way Sweeney Todd is. In fact, at first, she's almost — although not quite — a victim of other people. "The Horror of Dolores Roach" is a horror show, but it's also a comedy, a drama, and suspense, too. This is just one of the ways the show transcends "Sweeney Todd" to become its own thing.

"The Horror of Dolores Roach" starts off with a play about Dolores' reign of terror. People love the play and the leading lady is ecstatic until she's left alone in her dressing room, and who should pop out of the shadows but Dolores. She's prepared to tell the woman her story as it really happened, and we're there to take it in, too.

Dolores, having emerged from prison after a 16-year stint, is not prepared for the differences between the Washington Heights of her past and the Washington Heights of her release. While it was a fantastic place to live then, now it's full of white people with yoga mats and dogs in strollers. Except for one place: Empanada Loca. Dolores learns she knows the owner, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), from before. In the past, he was just a teenager and she was the undisputed queen of the block, having been on the arm of Dominic, the local drug dealer. But Luis loved her from afar and is now more than willing to let her live with him under Empanada Loca rent-free.

Having nowhere else to go, Dolores takes him up on his offer and she even opens a massage business in his basement. At first, things are going well. People come in, she gives them massages, and then they leave. Until she gets the super of their apartment on her table and he starts trying to excuse his behavior toward them. Sure, Luis hasn't paid rent in a while, but the super's threatening Dolores' livelihood too. So she strangles him.

The next day the body is gone, and when she goes to the shop above their apartment she finds business is booming because of a new kind of empanada Luis is making. Dolores is horrified to recognize that she's the one who provided the meat. From there, things go from bad to worse.